Sleeping man blocks road, arrested on drug charge

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An ill-timed rest stop led Tishomingo County deputies to a stash of meth.

On Friday, deputies responded to a welfare concern, after someone noticed a man sitting in a vehicle that was blocking a road near Tishomingo.

When deputies arrived they found the driver unconscious, and also reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

They removed the driver and searched the vehicle.

The deputies reportedly found a large amount of alleged methamphetamine, packed in individual baggies, as well as marijuana, the prescription drug Suboxone, and scales.

The driver, Billy Don Hall of Dennis, 36, of Dennis was arrested for Felony Possession of Meth, with Intent to Sell.

Hall’s bond was set at $10,000.