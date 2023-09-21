Slight cloud clearing before the weekend rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The sky is going to becoming slightly more clear leading up to the weekend. Temperatures are holding strong in the middle to upper 80s. By Sunday, the next chance of rain may move in with some storms.

THURSDAY: Mild and muggy tonight. Cloud coverage will be in and out, trying mostly to move out. Tonight, temperatures are going to be falling back into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Middle 80s are continuing through the end of the week. Conditions will be looking sunny and with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chance will be at a low risk, but still not impossible for a few afternoon sprinkles. Overall, this Friday is looking good for football. Temperatures will slowly fall throughout the evening, into the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: Slightly warmer on Saturday than Sunday, but highs continue in the middle to upper 80s. Saturday will have light cloud coverage, so expect a lot of sun! Perfect for taking outdoor break from watching college football. Sunday brings in the next chance for rain and maybe even a few storms during the late afternoon/into the evening. Could be perfect for those who love spending Sundays on the couch watching Pro-ball! Low temps maintain in the middle 60s.