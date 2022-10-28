Slight weekend cool down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures reaching the peaking for the end of the week, but there will be another fall going into the weekend. However, the chance for rain increases.

FRIDAY: This is the warmest day out of this past work week. Temperatures today are going to reach the middle to upper 70s. Cloud coverage will go from mostly clear, to partly cloudy, then to mostly cloudy by the end of the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a mild night for high school football. Overnight low temperatures are only falling into the upper 50s. Cloud coverage will remain heavy through the night.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will drop slightly into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Saturday has the greatest probability of seeing showers and storms, with an 80% chance. Sunday’s chance drops to 30%. Overnight low temperatures will be mild, in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Low to middle 70s are expected the first half of the week. Sky conditions will stay consistently partly to mostly cloudy. There is another chance for rain on Wednesday, currently at 30%.