Slightly cooler as more stable pattern sets in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Highs hover around the upper 60s to lower 70s as a pattern of cooler weather takes shape. Scattered rain chances dot the week.

SUNDAY: Afternoon temperatures top out in the mid 60s as chances for a few scattered showers take shape. Plentiful cloud cover will dominate the sky throughout much of the day. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will climb to around 70 by Wednesday, before dropping back into the mid 60s over the weekend. A few scattered chances for showers exist throughout the week. Lows climb from the mid 40s to mid to upper 50s over the course of the next 7 days.