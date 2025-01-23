Slightly milder afternoons on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Afternoon highs will become slightly more tolerable, but lows remain COLD. Clouds will gather ahead of a late weekend rain chance.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: High pressure will linger through the night, keeping conditions relatively clear. Temperatures will drop again into a range of the middle teens to lower 20s.

THU/FRI: The High pressure will clear away, as a weak cold front moves in from the NW. Along with the front, a few added clouds will move in. Temperatures are possibly bumping into the middle 40s by the afternoon. Cold overnight will start Friday in the low to middle 20s. Friday will reach upper 30s to lower 40s, with the continuation of a partly cloudy sky. Lows fall again into the lower 20s.

WEEKEND: If you want to get out this weekend, Saturday is the day to do it! Temperatures are expected to be the warmest we have seen in a while, potentially reaching the lower 50s. Extra clouds are likely to move in throughout the day. Sunday brings our next chance of rain, going out of the weekend and into next week.