Slightly warmer ahead of the rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures will get just a little bit warmer ahead of our next cold front. Rain returns for the end of the week. Cooler temperatures come back for the weekend and next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The sky will stay mostly clear for most of the night, a few light clouds may try to sneak into northern Mississippi. Overnight temperatures will stay above freezing tonight, only falling into the middle 30s. It is still going to be plenty cold tonight!

THURSDAY: Cloud coverage will stay light through the first half of the day. This will allow our temperatures to warm a little more than the past couple of days into the upper 60s and lower 70s. By the late afternoon, the cloud coverage will increase ahead of the cold front moving in from the NW. Into the evening hours, rain showers will move across northern MS. Overnight, a few rumbles of thunder may be heard and temperatures will be mild in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Going into the last day of the week, rain showers and a few thunderstorms will start the day. The front will continue to move the rain and cloud coverage along to the East and SE. By the afternoon, cold air will move in behind the front. This will drop those afternoon temperatures into the 40s! As the rain and cloud coverage continues to clear, the temperatures will keep dropping into the middle 30s.