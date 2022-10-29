Slightly warmer as rain chances subside
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The remnants of Saturday’s rain chance bleeds over into Sunday before skies dry up and temperatures slowly warm into the upper 70s by next Friday.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially in the earlier part of the day. Highs hit around 70 and lows bottom out in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: As the skies dry up a tad more sunshine is on the horizon next week, which will aid in the warming process. Highs will slowly climb from the low 70s Monday into the upper 70s by Friday. Lows will remain stable in the upper 50s to low 60s. No major rain chances are expected for the next few days after Sunday.