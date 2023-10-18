Slightly warmer days ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Highs will creep into the mid 70s over the next several days. A few showers and possibly a storm are still possible Thursday PM.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a good supply of sun with highs in the middle 70s – another great fall day!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will arrive after midnight, but temperatures should still drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. There could even be a light shower or two toward daybreak.

THURSDAY: Any morning showers will likely dissipate, but variably cloudy sky conditions will persist through the day. Highs will still manage the 70s despite more limited sun. Another round of scattered showers and a storm or two will likely form late in the day, after 4-5p along the advancing front. The hope is for briefly heavy showers to give some spots a quick .25″ of rain. The window for rain is small, and rain/storms will have exited by 9p.

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing is anticipated through the day with highs staying in the 70s.

WEEKEND: More great, mild fall weather! Highs will be in the upper 70s w/plenty of sun both days along with cool mornings.