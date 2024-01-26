Small break from the rain but more on the way Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Heavy cloud coverage for tonight, but more rain is on the way Saturday. Cooler and drier weather returns Saturday night and into Sunday.

TONIGHT: The rain has passed for now, leaving us with only overcast skies and some fog overnight. Temperatures overnight remain in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: We will get a small break from the rain during the day Friday but those clouds stick around with us. High temperatures will make their way back into the middle 60s. But we are not done with the rain just yet! The next rainmaker makes its way into our area Friday night and into Saturday. Overnight lows remain in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: The best chance of rain is going to be Saturday morning. If you are planning to run errands, you may want to grab that rain jacket! Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s but then cool off into the lower 40s overnight. By Saturday night, we will finally be able to see drier weather and cooler temperatures heading into the work week.