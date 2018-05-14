Small earthquake rattles California; no damage reported

- Advertisement -

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook buildings in Oakland, California, Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The Reuters news agency reports that were no immediate signs of damage or injury.

USGS says the quake hit about 1.8 miles east-northeast of Oakland — a city on the east side of San Francisco Bay.

CBS San Fransciso writes that it struck around 7;18 p.m. local time.

An initial magnitude of 3.8 was reported.

Officials from the San Francisco BART train service said that it temporarily held trains during the “seismic event,” but that service had since resumed with a 10 minute delay.

BART recovering: 10 min delay system wide due to an earthquake. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) May 15, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh for latest updates.