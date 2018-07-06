Small earthquake shakes north Alabama

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) – No damage is being reported after a minor earthquake rattled northwest Alabama.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.8 earthquake happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday about a half-mile southwest of Muscle Shoals.

Police aren’t reporting any damage, the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency says no one has reported feeling any shaking.

The Geological Survey says quakes of that size typically cause only minor if any problems.

