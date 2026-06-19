Small Morning Break Before Storms This Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Quiet to start off Friday before thunderstorms return this afternoon/evening. Rain chances stick around for Father’s Day Weekend.

TODAY: A little break from the rain to start off this morning and early afternoon for the majority of the area. With that in mind temperatures will rise back into the upper 80s today, and factoring in humid conditions, feel like temperatures will reach the upper 90s! Thunderstorms do eventually make it over by the late afternoon/evening. Some of these storms will be a bit noisy and on the stronger side, leaving a Marginal Risk (1/5) in place for areas along and south of Highway 82. The main concerns are damaging winds and flash flooding.

TONIGHT: Early storms will wind down to isolated showers. Lows dropping down a little cooler, right around 71.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: The rain just won’t leave as scattered storms are in the forecast for both the morning and afternoon on Saturday. Father’s Day looks to have storms as well, but trends are showing hope for a small break during the morning that can allow some outdoor plans to take hold!