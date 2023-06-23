Small plane crashes near middle school in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – A plane crashed near a middle school in Ocean Springs Friday morning.

Fortunately, everyone is okay but here is a look at the wreckage.

Clean-up crews were on the scene working to remove any fuel that is still onboard or that may have leaked out.

Around 7:40 a.m. on June 23, the plane landed on a practice field at Ocean Springs Middle School, just across the street from the Ocean Springs Airport.

Only the pilot was onboard the small plane, and no injuries were reported.

“Currently we have E3 Environmental which I believe the state contracts with to clean up stuff like this. They’re waiting to hear back from the FAA because the FAA may need to do an investigation. If that’s the case, they can’t do anything until they’re out here to investigate,” said Trey Brennan, Ocean Springs School District spokesperson.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter