Small plane makes emergency landing on highway

A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday on SR-14, a state highway in Washington. An unknown power failure forced the pilot to land on the highway around 4:50 p.m. near the Columbia Way on-ramp, CBS Portland affiliate KOIN reports.

Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn tweeted that there are no injuries and no vehicles were involved.

The plane was towed away just before 6 p.m., KOIN reports.