Small plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 45 north of Aberdeen

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An experimental plane made an unexpected landing in Monroe County today.

The aircraft came to a stop on Highway 45, just north of Aberdeen, just before 11 a.m.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said the pilot was not injured.

The unidentified pilot from North Carolina told WCBI that he simply ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing.

