Small plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach

Soccer star José Antonio Reyes dies in car crash
Reyes won five Europa League titles and was part of Arsenal’s unbeaten “Invincibles” squad
1H ago
U.S. now requires visa applicants to share social media accounts
Only applicants for certain diplomatic and official visa types are exempted from submitting social media usernames, previous email addresses and phone numbers
2H ago
Mount Etna erupts in Italy, spewing ash and lava
Italy’s largest active volcano entered a new phase of activity Thursday
3H ago
Blaze at migrant center in Bosnia leaves 32 injured
The blaze erupted early in the morning in the center in Velika Kladusa
3H ago
Border apprehensions expected to hit 12-year high
On Wednesday, more than 1,000 people were apprehended crossing a border fence, the largest one day arrest yet
22H ago