Small plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach

By
CBS News
-
0

Soccer star José Antonio Reyes dies in car crash

Reyes won five Europa League titles and was part of Arsenal’s unbeaten “Invincibles” squad

1H ago

U.S. now requires visa applicants to share social media accounts

Only applicants for certain diplomatic and official visa types are exempted from submitting social media usernames, previous email addresses and phone numbers

2H ago

Mount Etna erupts in Italy, spewing ash and lava

Italy’s largest active volcano entered a new phase of activity Thursday

3H ago

Blaze at migrant center in Bosnia leaves 32 injured

The blaze erupted early in the morning in the center in Velika Kladusa

3H ago

Border apprehensions expected to hit 12-year high

On Wednesday, more than 1,000 people were apprehended crossing a border fence, the largest one day arrest yet

22H ago

