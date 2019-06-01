Small plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach

Soccer star José Antonio Reyes dies in car crash Reyes won five Europa League titles and was part of Arsenal’s unbeaten “Invincibles” squad - Advertisement -

U.S. now requires visa applicants to share social media accounts Only applicants for certain diplomatic and official visa types are exempted from submitting social media usernames, previous email addresses and phone numbers

Mount Etna erupts in Italy, spewing ash and lava Italy’s largest active volcano entered a new phase of activity Thursday

Blaze at migrant center in Bosnia leaves 32 injured The blaze erupted early in the morning in the center in Velika Kladusa