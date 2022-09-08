Small sheriff offices are doing what they can to maintain competitive wages

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s a nice feeling when extra money comes into your account, some area law enforcement may know what that feels like soon.

Sheriff David Gore in Webster County has seen other sheriff’s offices and departments increase wages. The Columbus police department is looking to decrease its number of officers, but increase pay so incoming officers can make 39 thousand dollars a year.

MHP troopers also bumped the pay for soldiers up to 50 thousand dollars a year, but smaller communities are having trouble competing.

“We’re a small rural county and we don’t have a ton of money and it’s always a challenge but we have been able to increase pay and the method I chose to do was the deputies one year and the rest of the jail staff another That has been a challenge that I have taken to my board of supervisors and they understand that and they have been outstanding in helping me to meet that demand,” said Webster County sheriff David Gore.

Sheriff Gore says last year his full-time deputies saw a pay increase while this year his jail staff and part-time deputies saw that pay bump.

It’s not the same as what others are paying but the difference is seen and felt by his employees, but the pay isn’t the only thing that helps Gore retain his staff.

Making his team feel like family plays potentially the most significant role in retention.

“Once You can get that family atmosphere established you know it takes a little while to do that but once you get it established it makes it to where you don’t hate to go to work you look forward to what you’re doing and if you like what you’re doing you’re going to do a better job,” said Gore.

