Smithville and Globe Life Liberty National host community event

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Town of Smithville and Globe Life Liberty National are teaming up to provide residents with a little extra piece of mind.

Today, May 13, through Thursday, May 15, the two are partnering for a community event at Smithville Town Hall.

There will be food and fun, and residents will be able to receive access to no-cost services, including: Accidental Death Benefits, Medical Discount Cards, Child I.D. Kits, and Will Kits with Power of Attorney and Living Will Documentation.

They will also have the opportunity to learn about and purchase a variety of policies and products offered by Globe Life Liberty National.

The event begins at 9 am daily, and it is open to all residents of Smithville.

