Smithville man arrested for Aggravated Assault in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A road rage incident leads to the arrest of a Smithville man.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Lance McCain Sunday evening for a shooting that happened at a home on Ausborn Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was in relation to a road rage incident that happened around 5 pm on Mount Zion Road.

McCain is charged with Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon.

No one was injured in the shooting.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

