LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Smithville man pled guilty to a child sex crime.

Kevin Lee Kilgo was charged with exploitation of a child in Lowndes County.

He will serve five years in prison, pay a $2,500 fine, and register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said the alleged incident happened in September 2018.

Investigators told WCBI that Kilgo was chatting online with the juvenile victim and started asking for sexually explicit pictures.