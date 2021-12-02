Smithville Police in need of equipment donations

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Smithville was leveled by an EF-5 tornado 11 years ago.

Even the police department had to start over and rebuild.

Since April 27, 2011, the agency has received some new equipment and even some hand-me-downs.

They hesitated to ask for donations in the wake of the deadly twister.

Now, the need for more equipment is growing.

Grants can help but Chief Darwin Hathcock is hopeful people and businesses are a place where they can now lend a hand to those that protect and serve.

“A lot of worn-out equipment now and we are trying to replace it. And we got two used patrol cars, good cars. Trying to get equipment for the water department,” said Mayor Phil Goodwin.

“We still need some tasers. The tasers we are using now are obsolete. They quit making them in 2014 and we’ve had them since about 2005. So, we need up-to-date tasers. I’ve got a couple of officers that need bulletproof vests. We need flashlights for the cars,” said Chief Darwin Hathcock.

If you’d like to donate, call Smithville town hall.