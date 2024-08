Smithville Water System issues boil water notice

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in and around the town of Smithville need to take note.

The Town of Smithville Water System has issued a boil water notice for all town and rural water customers.

Due to current issues, they are also asking customers to conserve water as well.

Customers will need to boil the water they do use for at least one minute before use.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X