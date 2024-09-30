Smithville’s boil water notice lifted for Monroe Co. residents

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Monroe County residents no longer have to boil there water before consumption.

The town of Smithville lifted their boil water notice on September 30.

All town and rural customers are urged to flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water through out house plumbing.

Also, it is recommended to discard any drinks, ice, or food made during the boil water notice. Rewash kitchenware, check water filters, and run the dishwasher through a cycle before washing dishes.

