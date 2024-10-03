SNAP benefits set to increase from cost-of-living

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – People who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as “SNAP”, will soon see a slight increase in their benefits.

Formerly known as ‘The Food Stamp Program’, the increase in SNAP benefits comes from a cost-of-living adjustment set to take effect this month.

Households will see benefits increase by a few dollars per month.

The increase will be higher in Hawaii, Alaska, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam to offset higher food prices.

The update comes with changes to income eligibility for the program.

The net monthly income threshold for a family of four will increase from $2,500 to $2,600.

