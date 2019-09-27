Snoop Dogg's grandson dies at 10 days old

Snoop Dogg’s grandson died at 10 days old, the rapper’s son Corde Broadus posted on Instagram this week. “My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth,” Broadus wrote in a post on Friday with a picture of his 13-month-old daughter Elleven.

In a video he posted on Wednesday of Elleven kissing the newborn, Broadus wrote “Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19,” according to E! “My son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

In a post on Friday, Broadus wrote that Kai died in his arms.

“He has now graduated and continuing to do work,” Broadus wrote. “He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me.”

Broadus wrote that he and his partner Soraya were “given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us.”

Snoop posted a message on Instagram on Friday that said “if you are facing something you don’t understand, choose to trust God.”

Broadus welcomed son Zion in 2015 and daughter Elleven in 2018. He also posted on Wednesday a photo of Zion and Elleven together.