Snow arrives tonight, then continued cold for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A strong cold front will bring rain and snow tonight, then much colder temperatures Saturday.

TONIGHT: Rain early changing to all snow overnight. Most locations will receive between a trace and 2”. Overnight lows in the 20s. North winds 5-15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds early will give way to a sunny afternoon. Continued cold with highs in the upper-30s. North wind 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. North wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will quickly moderate through the week. Our next chance of rain arrives Monday night and Tuesday with a few strong storms possible.