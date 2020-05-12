Snowie and First American National Bank team up to say thanks to healthcare workers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Healthcare workers enjoyed a cool, sweet treat courtesy of First American National Bank and Snowie Shaved Ice.

The Snowie Bus made a stop at the NMMC Women’s Center, providing free snow cones to workers throughout the afternoon.

First American National Bank sponsored the free treats as a way to thank the frontline health care workers.

The Snowie Bus also made its way to the Behavioral Health Center after the stop at the Women’s Center.

“They are putting their lives on the line every single day, and for us to be able to show a small token of our gratitude is the least we can do,” said Ann Hopkins of FANB.

“It’s just important for us to show these workers that people in the community really support them and we’re thinking about them and we wanted to give them a little bit of encouragement and a sweet treat to let them know we’re thinking about them during this time,” said Angie Moore, owner of “Snowie Shaved Ice.”

Members of the IAHS Indians Cheer Squad helped make and hand out the snow cones to the healthcare workers.