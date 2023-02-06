Soccer players face off at first-ever Columbus Cup Soccer Tournament

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s not just a game for kids. Several teams of adult soccer players met on the field for a tournament in Columbus over the weekend.

Soccer lovers got the chance to put on their cleats and play a few games of their favorite sport at the first-ever Columbus Cup Soccer Tournament.

Nine teams played head-to-head at the Columbus Soccer Complex and the last team standing would walk off the field with $1,000.

While the money is a great incentive, players, like Colby Williams, are there to remember where it all started.

“It always feels nostalgic out here because this is where it all started for me. Of course, Joe cook fields are really where it all started but out here is really where I found my technical ability and what I needed to work on,” said Williams.

And many players agreed with Williams.

The organizer of the event Joe Castillo said he started this event so he wouldn’t lose touch with what makes him happy.

“I’ve been playing since I was three when I first moved to America and I just wanted to keep in touch with it and someday I hope to do coaching that way I can still keep in touch with it,” said Castillo.

Castillo said he is also new to the area and this tournament is a good way to make new friends.

“I only originally know about four of my players on my team and the rest of them are new players I just met but we are all getting along great and doing good so far,” said Castillo.

Williams said after the games are over, he looks forward to fostering new friendships with players he met during the tournament.

“Making lifelong connections out here and finding people who like the same passing as you is always great because of that chemistry you know. It’s unmatched I love it and no matter who it is. you just meet some random folks out here and all of a sudden they coming out and playing with us every Sunday now. Now we play FIFA at night, FIFA 23. It’s fun, man,” said Williams.

Castillo said he plans to have more tournaments in the future.

