SOCSD Board of Trustees named District’s new superintendent

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees has named Tony McGee the District’s new superintendent.

The board voted unanimously to support McGee to lead the District. McGee is currently superintendent of the Scott County School District. McGee, who has 14 years of experience as a superintendent, has also previously served as superintendent of the Kosciusko School District.

“Dr. McGee brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a superintendent to our school district,” said Wes Gordon, president of the Board of Trustees. “He has an established record of improving school accountability ratings while also building and fostering relationships in his current and previous districts and greater school communities.”

McGee earned his undergraduate degree and doctorate in educational leadership from Mississippi State University. He holds a masters degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.

“The Starkville Oktibbeha School District has a long tradition of excellence,” said McGee. “I am excited about joining the Jacket family, and I look forward to serving this great community.”

An official press conference to introduce Dr. McGee as the District’s next superintendent is planned for Tuesday, May 17 at 5:30 PM at Greensboro Center.

The Board is continuing to negotiate the terms of McGee’s contract.