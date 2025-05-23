Soggy Memorial Day weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and thunderstorms return this weekend and and will last through most of next week. Not only does the rain return, muggy conditions take a sharp increase too.

TODAY: Happy Friday! It is the final dry day for a bit. We will have a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day as temperatures warm into the lower 80s. Clouds will begin to build towards the evening and overnight hours with overnight lows into the middle 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Sadly, scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist through the entirety of the extended weekend. For Saturday, a warm front will pass Northeast Mississippi, establishing the return of southerly winds which will usher more warm, humid air. Saturday morning and afternoon look to be more wet compared to the evening hours. Some of these storms could pack a punch with strong winds and small hail at times. Scattered showers and storms will continue the rest of the weekend and into Memorial Day as well.

LOOKING AHEAD: We just can’t seem to get out of this unsettled weather pattern as daily rain chances continue into next week. High temperatures will be locked into the low to mid 80s by each afternoon.