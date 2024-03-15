Solar power company heads to Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County supervisors approved a tax incentive for a solar company.

The site for the project is slated to be located south of International Paper on Carson Road. That’s in southern Lowndes County.

SR Trinity LLC believes the capital investment for the solar facility will be more than $200 million.

It will generate 224 Megawatts.

County leaders approved a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes agreement.

SR Trinity is an affiliate of Silicon Ranch Corporation. This solar farm will generate and store electric power.

The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

