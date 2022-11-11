Soldiers go on a ruck march through Eupora for Veterans Day

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – They stepped off at 7:30 this morning.

Eight soldiers on a ruck march in Webster County.

Seven veterans marched. Another rolled his wheelchair from the Mathiston memorial to Eupora.

Other local veterans drove with the group. A ruck march describes a hike or a march where individuals are carrying packs or weights.

The group arrived at the post office in Eupora around 10:45.

That’s where the memorial is located.

James Weeks shared a video with WCBI.

The group was part of a celebration in Eupora honoring and remembering local veterans.

