Some area schools delaying Friday start due to weather

NORTHEAST Miss. (WCBI) –

ABERDEEN: 2-hour delay: Teachers Report – 9:00 AM / Students Report – 9:30 AM

AMORY: Due to possible freezing weather conditions in the morning, the Amory School District will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 3rd. Schools will open for operation at 9:15 AM

BOONEVILLE: Booneville Schools will have a 2-hour delay Friday, February 3rd.

LEE COUNTY: The Lee County School District will operate on a two (2) hour delay tomorrow morning, Friday, February 3.

MONROE COUNTY: Will be on a 2 hr delay for Friday. Staff report 9:15, classes begin 9:30

Itawamba Community College (Fulton, Tupelo, and Belden): Classes will be delayed until 9:30 AM