Some area schools delaying Friday start due to weather
NORTHEAST Miss. (WCBI) –
ABERDEEN: 2-hour delay: Teachers Report – 9:00 AM / Students Report – 9:30 AM
AMORY: Due to possible freezing weather conditions in the morning, the Amory School District will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 3rd. Schools will open for operation at 9:15 AM
BOONEVILLE: Booneville Schools will have a 2-hour delay Friday, February 3rd.
LEE COUNTY: The Lee County School District will operate on a two (2) hour delay tomorrow morning, Friday, February 3.
MONROE COUNTY: Will be on a 2 hr delay for Friday. Staff report 9:15, classes begin 9:30
Itawamba Community College (Fulton, Tupelo, and Belden): Classes will be delayed until 9:30 AM