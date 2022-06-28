Some car dealerships are having a tough time getting brand new cars on the lot

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The COVID-19 pandemic made its mark on several sectors and while some have gotten back on their feet; others are still being hit in one shape form or fashion.

Car lots may have vehicles on their lot, but several dealerships aren’t getting in newer models. Unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic has played a part in putting an extended wait time on getting those new vehicles onto the lot.

“What COVID did was a microchip plant shut down over in China which stopped it and it has been shut down again here recently with another covid outbreak, but at the end of the day what’s it’s done is change the industry to an order first industry,” said general manager at Cannon Ford of Starkville Chris Keene.

Keene said that even the people that ordered ahead of time aren’t getting the new.

“The manufacturer took on so many orders here recently that they’ve had to close order banks. You can’t even order 2022’s on any of our models now, so now we’ve had to do a wait list on our 2023 models,” said Keene.

All the cars on Cannon Fords lot are used, and Keene said that since the pandemic those prices have increased.

People that want specific makes, models, and colors for a car are encouraged to find what they want and order it now; the same goes for truckers.

“If you want a commercial truck right now 250 or 350 above it’s going to be next February or March before you get one. The order banks don’t even open until October so individuals as well as commercial need to planning at least a year. A year on commercial trucks and at least six to eight months on your regular order vehicle,” said Keene.

Keene encouraged customers to be patient because no one knows when things will be back on track.

“We just got to do it day by day and all we can tell the customer is what we know today, that might be different tomorrow, but it’s out of our control we can’t control what we can’t control so we just do what we can do,” said Keene.

Keene said that if anyone is looking to get a new vehicle; even if they order it right now it could take up to six months before it hits the dealership.