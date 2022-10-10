Some changes for the week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Coming off of a cooler weekend, temperatures this week will heat up. Cloud coverage and rain chances return middle of the week too.

MONDAY: Temperatures are warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sky conditions remain clear and with a 0% chance for rain today.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear conditions tonight. Overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures make their way back into the lower 80s. Some cloud coverage begins moving in a little heavier. Overnight temperatures only drop into the upper 50s.

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK: Temperatures remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds become much heavier across the sky, as rain chances increase Wednesday and overnight into Thursday morning.