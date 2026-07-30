Some Eupora residents without water as city makes repairs

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) -Residents who live on Autumn Drive in Eupora will have to make adjustments as the city makes a repair.

According to the city’s Facebook page, water for residents on Autumn Drive will be temporarily shut off.

This is to fix a necessary repair to the system.

The city will work quickly and efficiently to make the repair and restore service.

They apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.

They will announce when water has been restored.

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