West Point Police Dept. gives update to PPP service

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) -The West Point Police Department has ended its PPP service.

The department began a service of leaving cards letting residents know that an officer was in the area.

This apparently raised concerns for many residents.

According to a press release from the department, the department has decided to end this practice, stating that it could tip people off that the residence is occupied, making it easy for those with not-so-good intentions.

Residents shouldn’t worry, though an officer will still be in the area actively patrolling.

The department wants to make it clear that protecting West Point is still their highest priority.

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