Some MSU athletes meet up with students from ACCESS program

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Mississippi State athletes are getting acquainted with fellow students they may not see in class.

Members of the men’s tennis teams hung out at the courts with students from the university’s “ACCESS” program.

“ACCESS” provides the full college experience to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The program focuses on four main components: academics, career development, independent living, and socialization.

Leaders in the athletic department want athletes to learn valuable lessons from the experience.

“As you are growing and going through Mississippi State we give back because people give to us they are coming to our games. They are supporting us. We have to support things and initiatives at our university and this will help the students from the ‘ACCESS’ program. Maybe learn how to possibly do a little extra things on campus and get to know our student-athletes,” said Ann Carr, Executive Director of Student-Athlete Experiences.

“ACCESS” students will spend some time with members of the softball team next Friday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter