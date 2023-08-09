Some political experts give possible reasons for low voter turnout

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some political experts believed familiar faces and the lack of polarizing races kept voter turnout low for Tuesday’s Primary Election.

According to Dr. Brian Anderson, a political science professor at MUW, incumbents running for office in a Republican-dominated state, didn’t inspire a great turnout.

Anderson said there were over 30,000 fewer votes cast for governor in this year’s primary compared to 2019.

He also believes the primary election doesn’t garner the same level of interest in the minds of voters.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter