Some Starkville residents participated in the Stations of the Cross

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – This is Good Friday, the day Christians observe the crucifixion of Christ.

In Starkville, around 500 people participated in the Stations of the Cross.

There are 14 stations, representing points along the path Jesus took on his journey to Calvary.

The group began in downtown Starkville at First United Methodist Church. The walk concluded on University Drive at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

The stations represent the entire day, beginning with Pontius Pilot condemning Christ, through the crucifixion and then the entombment.

Several denominations were part of today’s Stations of the Cross.