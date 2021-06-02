Some strong storms possible for Wednesday

SUMMARY: Rain and storm chances have returned and will stick around for the next week. Some spots may end up with several inches of rain. Some isolated strong storms are also possible from time to time.

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain and storms are likely so keep the umbrella handy. A few stronger storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy rainfall, if we can get enough daytime heating from the sun. Highs from the upper 70s to lower 80s are expected. Winds SW 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of a shower or storm. Overnight lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A continuing chance of some pop-up showers and storms. Highs will stay in the 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

WEEKEND: A few storms possible for our Saturday, but another storm system moving in from the southwest will increase our shower and storm chances by Sunday. Highs look to stay in the 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: More chances of scattered storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

