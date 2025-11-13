Some TSA agents will get $10,000 bonuses for “exemplary service” during shutdown, Noem says

Washington (CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Thursday that TSA agents with “exemplary service” during the government shutdown will receive a $10,000 bonus check.

Noem said the bonus checks, on top of their back pay, are “for stepping up, taking on extra shifts, for showing up each and every day.” She announced the bonuses at a press conference in Houston flanked by agents, and said others across the country would be recognized.

“We will be continuing to not only recognize employees across the country, but we will be looking at every single TSA official who helped serve during this government shutdown, and do what we can to recognize that and help them financially with a bonus check to get them and their family back on their feet,” Noem said.

Noem said there were “tens of thousands of individuals who stepped up and continued to serve” during the last six weeks. When asked whether that was referring to those who did not call out sick or stay home for other reasons, Noem said, “that’s not necessarily the parameters.”

“We’re going to look at every individual that did exceptional service during this period of time when there were so many hardships,” she said.

Air travel has faced disruptions in recent weeks as the Federal Aviation Administration limited flights due to air traffic controller staffing shortages, and long security lines snarled operations at many airports.

President Trump said Monday that any air traffic controllers who called out of work would be “substantially docked.” He also said he would recommend $10,000 bonuses for those who continued to show up to work, despite not being paid during the shutdown.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X