Law Enforcement: Son stabs mother to death, assaults father

24-year-old Dimitri Atkins II has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed and killed his 53-year-old mother and stabbed his father during a domestic argument.

Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department called the scene “horrific.”

Family identified the victims as Dimitri and Sharon Ellis Atkins. Family members say Sharon Ellis Atkins died at the scene and Dimitri Atkins was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to the neck and back.

The Hinds County Coroner has been called to Midway Estates in the Jackson suburb of Terry.

This is an active scene and the investigation is ongoing.

