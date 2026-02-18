Sorority chapter serves lunch to sanitation/environmental workers in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An area sorority chapter is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing some workers who often go overlooked.

The Pi Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta took time out today to serve up a hot and hearty lunch to sanitation and environmental workers in Starkville.

The lunch honors both Black History Month and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King was in Memphis to support striking sanitation workers when he was killed in April 1968.

Organizers of today’s events said all work has worth.

“What I hope people take away from this is not to forget our history, because we don’t want to ever make the same mistakes. And, treat every person as your equal, because we all have a job to do, and sometimes those jobs we may not want to do, but somebody has to do them. And, they’re just as important as any job. We all should be treated equally and have fair wages and safe work conditions, no matter what the job is,” said Zeta Phi Beta Sorority member Angela Burress-Stewart.

Zeta Phi Beta serves lunch each year as part of its Black History Month activities.

