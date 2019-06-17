Auction house Sotheby’s is going private after Patrick Drahi, a telecommunications executive and art collector, offered $3.7 billion for the 250-year-old auction house.

BidFair USA, an entity wholly owned by Drahi, will pay $57 per share for Sotheby’s, which is a 61% premium to the company’s closing stock price on Friday. Drahi founded Altice, a broadband provider that operates Cablevision and Cequel, in 2001.

- Advertisement -

“Sotheby’s is one of the most elegant and aspirational brands in the world,” Drahi said in a statement, adding that he was a longtime client of the company.

Trending News

Sotheby’s, founded in 1744, has traded publicly on the New York Stock Exchange for 31 years. Shares of the company jumped more than 59% before the market open on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It’s subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearance.