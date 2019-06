COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sounds of Summer officially kicks off at the Downtown Riverwalk in Columbus Thursday night.

The band Style took the stage to perform in front of dozens of excited people.

- Advertisement -

Many people brought their chairs, blankets, grabbed food, drank beer and listened to the music.

There was even a snow cone stand for the kiddos.

The Sounds of Summer will continue its Thursday night jam on the 27th.