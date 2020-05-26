“Sounds Of Summer” Canceled

COLUMBUS, Miss. (Press Release) – Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, we have chosen to cancel this year’s Sounds of Summer concert series.

This was not an easy decision to make. Sounds of Summer is a joint collaboration between the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Columbus that takes place each summer at the beautiful Columbus Riverwalk.

“As always, safety is at the forefront of any event, thus we felt this was the best action to take. We must think about the public, as well as our vendors, volunteers, and entertainers. We thank all of you who support this fabulous concert series and will look forward to seeing you, your family, and your friends at next year’s concerts”, says Barbara Bigelow, Executive Director of Main Street Columbus. “I am definitely saddened because this is one of my favorite events of the year.”

Sounds of Summer is made possible through volunteers and sponsors. Sponsors for this year’s concerts were PACCAR, Edward Jones Investments, Neel-Schaffer, Nash FM 94.9, Shipp Family Dentistry, Bob’s Paint and Auto Body, Kenneth Montgomery, Papa John’s Pizza, and Golden Triangle Radiology.

Again, for the 6th year, the keynote presenting sponsor of 2020 Sounds of Summer was CSpire.

“With so many professional, collegiate, and community-wide events being canceled, we felt it necessary to follow suit and make the safest decision for the members of the Columbus

Lowndes community”, said Lisa James, CLCC President. “We are already looking forward to next year’s Sounds of Summer and in talks of how to make it bigger and better than ever before.”

Sounds of Summer would have celebrated its 13th year in 2020.