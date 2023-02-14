Source: Choctaw County football HC Jeff Roberts expected to become Gulfport’s next Co-DC

Sources tell WCBI that Choctaw County football head coach Jeff Roberts is expected to become Gulfport’s next co-defensive coordinator, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Roberts spent the last four seasons with the Chargers and led them to a 31-18 record. Before his time in Ackerman, Roberts was Water Valley’s defensive coordinator. The move is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks.

The news was first reported by Robbie Faulk of The Starkville Daily News.