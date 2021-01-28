Source: Former MSU Bulldog Willie Gay won’t play in SB after knee surgery

A source has told WCBI that former Mississippi State LB Willie Gay, selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, will not play in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had surgery on his knee Thursday. He suffered a high ankle sprain Week 17 against the Chargers that sidelined him for the Chiefs’ playoff victories against the Browns and Bills. The former MSU Bulldog had a strong rookie campaign with 29 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

