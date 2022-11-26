Source: Lane Kiffin showed interest in Auburn but decided to remain with Ole Miss

Sources have confirmed that while Lane Kiffin did show interest in the Auburn head coach opening, he has decided to remain with the Ole Miss Rebels and sign a new contract. An extension announcement is to be determined.

We originally reported Monday that sources said Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin planned to step down Friday and become the next head coach of Auburn. Sources in the Ole Miss athletic department denied that report and sources close to Auburn said they had not offered the head coaching position to anyone as of the time of our original reporting.

On Friday, sources told WCBI that while the plan was for an announcement to come Friday, a new Auburn head coach announcement will come at some point after Saturday’s Iron Bowl. The change was made out of respect to interim head coach Cadillac Williams. Sources expected the next Auburn head coach to be either Lane Kiffin or Hugh Freeze at that time.

After a wild week, Kiffin elected to remain with the Ole Miss Rebels